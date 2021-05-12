Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 197,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

