Retirement Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Retirement Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 0.9% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,406. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,248.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

