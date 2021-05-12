Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.07. 9,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

