Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,350 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,320,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after buying an additional 288,748 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,376,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,831,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 239,156 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.51. 3,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,873. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $62.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

