Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $61.45. 1,019,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,941,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $260.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

