Savant Capital LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $98.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,876. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $102.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

