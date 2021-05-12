Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,149,035 shares of company stock valued at $58,321,126. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,812. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $643.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.