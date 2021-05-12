Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Target Price at $14.58

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 945,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 595,386 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 38,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,141. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

