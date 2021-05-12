BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get BT Group alerts:

BTGOF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 30,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,600. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.