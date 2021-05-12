Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 40,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $27,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $8.20 on Wednesday, reaching $269.22. 14,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,501. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.45 and a 200-day moving average of $283.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

