IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 3.6% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,316. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.52 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

