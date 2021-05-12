Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Invests $206,000 in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

RSX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. 405,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,744. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

