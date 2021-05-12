Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $17.66

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $17.04. Vertex shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 2,186 shares changing hands.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vertex by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,803 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,594,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,319,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

