Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Has $993,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,981,274 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

