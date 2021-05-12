DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE KTF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

