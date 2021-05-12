DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NYSE KTF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $12.16.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.