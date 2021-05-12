Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) fell 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $118.24 and last traded at $118.70. 115,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,054,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUTU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. BOCOM International began coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 141.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

