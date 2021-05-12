MCAN Mortgage Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of MKP stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.10. MCAN Mortgage has a one year low of C$11.02 and a one year high of C$18.11. The firm has a market cap of C$470.06 million and a PE ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

In other MCAN Mortgage news, Director Ian Sutherland bought 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,450,700.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

