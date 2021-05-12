Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Up 6%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s share price shot up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13. 9,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 450,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 22,461.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Par Pacific by 13.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 72.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

