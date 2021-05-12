Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Hits New 12-Month High at $148.81

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$148.81 and last traded at C$148.81, with a volume of 6059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$145.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$149.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$129.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$113.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.0200015 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,419,785.20. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,824. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

