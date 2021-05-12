Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 360,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,208,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 125,330 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,211,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

