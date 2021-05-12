Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned about 1.66% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $26,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

VIOO traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.91. The stock had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,858. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.40 and a 200 day moving average of $180.87. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $210.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.