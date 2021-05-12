Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $538,000 Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

PDD traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.35. 129,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of -138.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

