Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of APLT stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,070. The firm has a market cap of $440.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $999,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,015 shares of company stock valued at $156,701. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

APLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

