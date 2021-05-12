Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 30.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,217. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.64 and a 200 day moving average of $132.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 267.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

