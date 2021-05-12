BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.94 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. 19,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,861. BorgWarner has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $54.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.