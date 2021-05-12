VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VNRX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.67. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $168.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNRX shares. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

