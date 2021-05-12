Retirement Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

CMBM traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

