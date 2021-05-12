Zacks: Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.13. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

TBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.79. 1,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,368. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.17.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.