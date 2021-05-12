Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 372,429 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 266,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,878,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 217,551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

