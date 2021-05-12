Retirement Group LLC Purchases 742 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 449.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter.

IVLU traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. 325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

