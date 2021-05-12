Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

