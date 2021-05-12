Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $155.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,910. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $160.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

