Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $94.03 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 203.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 138,790 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of HubSpot worth $94,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 379.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 14.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HubSpot by 14.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 62.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 43.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Cowen boosted their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

NYSE HUBS traded down $21.54 on Wednesday, reaching $484.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $502.46 and its 200 day moving average is $430.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.