U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Increased by David Loasby

David Loasby lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 39,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,182. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

