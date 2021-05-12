HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $600.00 at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $520.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $506.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $502.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.60. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.73 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,200,000 after buying an additional 134,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 41.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 319,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after buying an additional 93,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

