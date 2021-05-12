David Loasby Has $5.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

David Loasby trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of David Loasby’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $217.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.94 and its 200-day moving average is $202.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $227.82.

