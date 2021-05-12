David Loasby Buys 78 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

David Loasby raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

DE stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.32. 4,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

