Sonata Capital Group Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 141,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.10. 61,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,811,949. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 140.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

