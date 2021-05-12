Sonata Capital Group Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 141,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE MO traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.10. 61,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,811,949. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 140.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13.
Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
