Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.25. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 10,511 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $797.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 65.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 6.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.