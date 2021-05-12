Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Cummins has increased its dividend payment by 25.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.31. 9,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,388. Cummins has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.23.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.45.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

