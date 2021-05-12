Crowns Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Crowns has a total market cap of $27.43 million and $1.85 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowns has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for about $22.35 or 0.00040808 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00083388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.69 or 0.01023950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00070468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00109762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00060399 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

CWS is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,360 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

