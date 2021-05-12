Chainlink Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion and approximately $2.03 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for about $45.66 or 0.00083388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 425,009,554 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

