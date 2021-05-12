The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 252,862 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,856,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 252,862 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $249,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 603,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

