The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 69,385 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $207,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

