Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 152,038 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 1,243.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.95.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock worth $122,000,086. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 78,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,899. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,515.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

