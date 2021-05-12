Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,214 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.15.

Aptiv stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.18 and its 200-day moving average is $134.54. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

