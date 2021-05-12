Ieq Capital LLC Has $8.29 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.45. 178,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

