Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 231,869 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,094,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,869 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at $61,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 34.5% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. 34,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,535. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $8.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQMS shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

