Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the period. IPG Photonics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.81% of IPG Photonics worth $91,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after buying an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,485,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 254,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after buying an additional 153,551 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,047 shares of company stock worth $3,112,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,651. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

