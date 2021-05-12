Robeco Schweiz AG Has $152.16 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 2.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $152,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,023,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 83,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

